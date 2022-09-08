APPLY NOW FOR SAB FOUNDATION’S THOLOANA ENTERPRISE PROGRAMME

If you are an entrepreneur who wants to grow your business, apply now to join the Tholoana Enterprise Programme.
We invest in entrepreneurs – with a particular emphasis on women, youth, people in rural areas and entrepreneurs living with a disability – who show the potential and commitment to grow a business and create jobs.
This is done through a structured, 18-month business support programme, seed-funding and assistance with access to markets.
Applications open once a year, with the businesses showing the most potential and commitment with up to 60 new entrepreneurs selected for the programme per annum.
The 18-month journey includes:
• Extensive entrepreneurial skills development
• Personalised Mentorship
• Online information sessions
• Brand building interventions
• Peer networks
• Access to markets
• Investment readiness
• Grant funding
To find out more about the programme or apply, visit the SAB Foundation website at https://sabfoundation.co.za/tholoana-enterprise-programme.
Applications close at midday on 20 September 2022.
