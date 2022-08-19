Farmer fights off attacker on Hankey farm

A farmer defended himself on a farm near Hankey on Wednesday night after he was confronted by a knife wielding attacker.

This is the same farm that was attacked in 2021, leaving the farmer with a gunshot wound.

The South African Police are investigating a case of murder after attacker was fatally shot.

“The Police were summoned to a farm on R330 in Hankey, where an unknown man was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside the premises.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.

Police opened a case of murder for further investigation.

At this stage, there are no arrests, and the matter is under investigation,” said Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli