fbpx

Farmer fights off attacker on Hankey farm

Farmer fights off attacker on Hankey farm
Jeffreys Bay 19 August 2022

A farmer defended himself on a farm near Hankey on Wednesday night after he was confronted by a knife wielding attacker.

This is the same farm that was attacked in 2021, leaving the farmer with a gunshot wound.

The South African Police are investigating a case of murder after attacker was fatally shot.

“The Police were summoned to a farm on R330 in Hankey, where an unknown man was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside the premises. 

Article continues below...

The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation. 

Police opened a case of murder for further investigation. 

At this stage, there are no arrests, and the matter is under investigation,” said Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli

Related Posts

Hankey woman’s letter to the nation

The suspect accused of raping a 45-year-old businesswoman on a farm outside Hankey last year, has been convicted on all…

06 Jun 2019
Hankey farmer shot during attack

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder, after a 72-year-old man survived being shot during a shoot-out with unknown…

13 Aug 2021
Farm attack in Hankey

A 44 year old woman was attacked in her home on a farm just outside Hankey on Friday night. Police…

25 Mar 2018
crime jeffreys bay
173 years and two life sentences for Hankey farm attack

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga welcomes the lengthy jail sentence handed down to the Hankey rapist sentenced on…

09 Jun 2019
Suspect arrested for brutal farm attack in Hankey

The South African Police have arrested a suspect for the farm attack that took place just outside Hankey in the…

27 Mar 2018
Another farm attack near Hankey

A second farm attack has taken place near the R331 in the Hankey area. Four armed men wearing balaclavas stormed…

20 Aug 2021
crime jeffreys bay
Swift arrest for Hankey farm attack

The family involved in the Hankey farm attack that took place on 23 march have thanked the South African Police…

03 Apr 2018