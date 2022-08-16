MRM relaunches in Humansdorp

KOUGA Municipality, through the Office of the Speaker, re-launched its Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) on Saturday, June 18 at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre in Humansdorp.

The MRM, a movement and not an organisation, is a networking platform for all existing initiatives and processes aimed at combating moral degeneration. Therefore, structures put in place to facilitate the work of MRM aim primarily at facilitating the envisaged networks and partnerships.

They also seek to promote local action and commitment from within the various communities at their various levels of existence and operation.

“The ultimate objective of the MRM is to assist in the development of a caring society through the revival of the spirit of botho/ ubuntu and the actualization and realization of the values and ideals enshrined in our constitution, using all available resources and harnessing all initiatives in government, business, and civil society,” said Kouga Speaker, Brenton Williams.

The focus areas include, but are not limited to, development of ethical leadership, youth, education, the family, crime and corruption, and the media.

At the re-launch Joabin Saffier from Paramedics of Christ was elected as the chairperson, while Ntsikelelo Mbele from K.O.C.C. was named deputy chairperson and Nikita Hendricks from DA Youth as secretary.

Additional members include Eugene Straeli (NPO), Kezia Gerber (Dare to Imagine Studios), Lucas Willaims (Sakhisizwe), Thanduxolo Buka (Sakhe Family), Reverend Lonwabo Tanda (Fraternal), Mervyn Bekkies (Fraternal), Bishop Methusi (Ministries), Wellington Mayo (Young Leaders Forum), André Luder (Dare to Imagine Studios), Sandra Cuyler (Local Ministries), and Reverend Siyabonga Tambo.