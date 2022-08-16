fbpx

Kouga Municipality is Tendering for Road Resealing and Maintenance

Jeffreys Bay 16 August 2022

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING

NOTICE NO: 126/2022

RESEALING AND MAINTENANCE OF ROADS WITHIN THE KOUGA AREA FOR A PERIOD OF THREE
YEARS

Suitably qualified, capable and experienced contractors are hereby invited to submit tenders
for Resealing and Maintenance of Roads within the Kouga Area for a period of three years.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal
www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Friday, 12 August
2022.

After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective bidder
MUST send a request to [email protected] and copied to
[email protected]

The link will also be available on the municipal website.

A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for the 22 August [email protected] Any
RSVP or show of interest, received after the 11:30am on the 22 August 2022 would not be
considered.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://kouga-gov-za.zoom.us/j/98954115568?pwd=K3ZmUmhZSFZmVG15QXQ4RmFFdkZidz09
Meeting ID: 989 5411 5568
Passcode: 821073

Please note:
• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20point scoring system.
• An electronic copy of the completed tender document with returnable documents
must be submitted with tender submission saved in a flash drive or CD.

Failure to
submit AN ORIGINAL HARD COPY AND A COPY ON EITHER USB or CD will deem the
bid non-responsive.

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold will be applied where applicable.
• An estimated contractor CIDB Grading of 7CE or higher is required.
• A minimum functional assessment score of 70% will apply to this contract.
• A valid SARS Tax compliance Status pin to be submitted.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be
submitted to validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue
will not be considered.

Enquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to
[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 126/2022: “RESEALING
AND MAINTENANCE OF ROADS WITHIN THE KOUGA AREA FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS”, must
be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front
entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER

JEFFREYS BAY

