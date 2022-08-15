South Africa’s top Longboarders return to Jeffreys Bay

Following a successful event in 2021, the annual South African Longboard Championships presented by Ryd Brand and sanctioned by Surfing South Africa will once again return to Point in Jeffreys Bay from the 23rd to the 28th of August in 2022.

The cream of South Africa’s Longboard Surfing scene, a total of 160 competitors, will grace the waves of Jeffreys Bay to determine the South African Champions.

Competitors represent regions from all around the country, making up the teams of Buffalo City, Western Province, Eastern Province, Eden and KwaZulu-Natal.

As a world-class longboarding wave, Jeffreys Bay Point sets the ideal arena for the event and is a much-loved event location among competitors.

“Jeffreys Bay Point is considered one of, if not the finest longboarding wave in the world. “The competitors absolutely love coming here and we hope we can establish the event as a permanent calendar fixture” says Paul O’Connell, chairman of SA Longboard Surfing.

With non-stop surf action and assorted food trucks and vendors setting up at Lower Point, the event promises to offer an exciting week for spectators and competitors alike.

The SA Longboard Championships is traditionally a family event and welcomes competitors across several generations: U14 Boys, U16 Boys & Girls, U18 Boys & Girls, Open Men & Women, Masters (35+) Senior Women (40+), Grand Masters (45+),

Divas (50+), Kahunas (55+), Veterans (60+) and Legends (65+).

2021 Champions Sam Christianson (KZN) and Tarryn King (WP) will be back this year to defend their titles in the Open Mens and Open Women’s division respectively.

Keep an eye on up-and-coming young stars Levi Mayes (WP) and Hayley Hansen (WP) who both impressed in the Open Divisions in the 2021 Championships. 15-year-old Mayes narrowly missed the win, while U18 surfer Hayley Hansen surfed her way to a second place in the Open Women’s Division.

This year competitors will once again battle it out for the winner’s trophies, as well as the esteemed team trophy for the highest placing team and floating trophies for Surf of the Event and Surfer’s Surfer.

Prizes include a Vissla wetsuit for each division winner, as well as a RYD Brand trophy and RYD Brand hampers.

Event Sponsors: Kouga Municipality, RYD Brand, Vissla, TCS Wifi, Surfing South Africa, Spar Jeffreys Bay