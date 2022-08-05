fbpx

WSL cancels 2022 Quiksilver / ROXY Pro France

Surfing 5 August 2022

The World Surf League (WSL) and Boardriders have announced the cancellation of the 2022 Quiksilver / ROXY Pro France.

Despite continued efforts to maintain the event, the WSL and Boardriders have agreed on the decision to cancel this year’s competition in Hossegor, France.

The competition was set to take place from October 12 – 23, 2022 as the sixth stop on the Challenger Series, the competition series where the next generation of surfing stars battle for the chance to qualify for the Championship Tour.

In light of this announcement, the Challenger Series rankings for Championship Tour qualification will be based on results across four competitions.

Despite this year’s cancellation, the WSL and Boardriders are determined to explore opportunities to bring the world’s best surfers back to France in 2023 and beyond.

“We are disappointed to announce the cancellation of the Challenger Series event in Hossegor,” said Erik Logan, WSL CEO. “We were unable to secure the appropriate support to make the event financially sustainable.

Despite this cancellation, we are committed to the French region, community, competitors, and fans. France remains important to competitive surfing’s history and future.

We are actively engaged in conversations to return to France in 2023 and beyond.”

