Dont miss Music’s Wild Women

A frivolous tribute to music’s wilder women with Kerry Hiles, Tara-Jane Stern & Therese Smith will be taking place in Jeffreys Bay.

A little bit of fun, wine, laughter and togetherness is what we all need on a cold winter’s night.

In association with Centrestage Kerry Hiles (bass player and singer from East London), Tara-Jane Stern (PE vocalist) and Therese Smith (vocalist and guitarist from Jeffrey’s Bay) are teaming up to bring us 2 hours of songs by women who had something to say.

ALANIS MORISSETTE, CHER, TINA TURNER, ARETHA FRANKLIN, TAYLOR SWIFT, STEVIE NICKS, BJORK, AMY WINEHOUSE, JANIS JOPLIN, JOAN JETT, P!NK, GWEN STEFANI, KAREN ZOID, PJ POWERS, BRENDA FASSIE, LADY GAGA, MADONNA AND MORE.

Where:

Infood Coffee Roastery 7pm

When: 6 Aug 2022

Cost R140pp

BOOK AT 042 293 3651 or [email protected]

Also on at 7pm on 8 August 2022

R140pp Book AT 063 274 3743