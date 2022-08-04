fbpx

DATA COLLECTORS START GATHERING INFO FOR NEW VALUATION ROLL

Jeffreys Bay 4 August 2022

THE official Kouga Municipality valuers – DDP Property Valuers as appointed by the municipality – will be collecting preparatory data in Kouga towns from August 1, 2022.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said the data collection would lay the groundwork for the compilation of the new General Valuation Roll for the period 2022 to 2025.

“Duties of the data collectors will include property inspection and taking of photographs of a property,” said Hendricks. “They might have to enter some houses.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, however, these preparations are important if we are to compile a credible valuation roll.

“They will be wearing identity tags in the interest of security. However, if someone knocks on your door, and you are not certain if it really is them, we ask that you call our revenue office at 042 200 2200 to verify their identities before allowing them access to your premises.”

Property owners will be informed of the new valuation of their property and will have the opportunity to object should they believe the valuation is incorrect.

The new valuations will determine the worth of a property and influence how much property owners pay for rates from July 2023. Properties will be valued according to their market value as at July 1, 2022.

For more information about the valuation process, contact Julius Hammond at 042 200 2200 or send an email to [email protected]
Alternatively, visit Kouga Municipality’s Revenue Office at 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay.

