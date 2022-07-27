Kouga Municipality is tendering for Travel Agent Services

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

DIRECTORATE: CORPORATE SERVICES

NOTICE NO: 120/2022

PROVISION OF TRAVEL AGENCY SERVICES FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Provision of Travel

Agency Services for a period of thee (3) years to Kouga Local Municipality.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal

www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Monday, 25 July

2022. After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective bidder

MUST send a request to [email protected] and copied to [email protected]

The link will also be available on the municipal website.

A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for the 11 August 2022 @ 12h00. Any

RSVP or show of interest, received after the 11:30am on the 11 August 2022 would not be

considered

Join Zoom Meeting

https://kouga-govza.zoom.us/j/96155768723?pwd=UkpvRlVROVJTbGFacWhmQmVVeEs5QT09

Meeting ID: 961 5576 8723

Passcode: 856542

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be

accepted.

• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system.

• An electronic copy of the completed tender document with returnable

documents must be submitted with tender submission saved in a flash drive or CD.

Failure to submit AN ORIGINAL HARD COPY AND A COPY ON EITHER USB or CD will

deem the bid non-responsive.

• A minimum functional assessment score of 75% will be apply to this tender.

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a

stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.

• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin to be

submitted.

• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier

database as per the registration requirements.

• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be

submitted.

• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level

Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be

submitted to validate the claim.

• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint

more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any

tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.

• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue

will not be considered.

Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to

[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 120/2022: “PROVISION

OF TRAVEL AGENCY SERVICES FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS”, must be placed in the

Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance),

Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

Municipal Manager