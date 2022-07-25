fbpx

Load shedding possible as Eskom loses 2000MW

Load shedding possible as Eskom loses 2000MW
South Africa 25 July 2022

Eskom has warned that load shedding may be implemented at short notice following a series of faults at its Kriel Power Station.

The power utility had lifted load shedding on Saturday following at least six weeks of daily power cuts.

“During the early hours of [Monday] morning there were two electrical faults in quick succession in the high voltage yard at Kriel Power Station. The fault, which appears to be related to the heavy mist conditions experienced at the time, is under investigation.

“The first fault caused units 1, 2 and 3 of the power station to trip, while the second fault tripped units 4 and 5. Unit 6 was offline at the time. The incident removed more than 2 000MW of generation capacity from the network,” Eskom said.

Article continues below...

The electricity provider said teams are “working hard to return as many of the units to service as possible”.

“While some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service during the day, these will take time to load to full capacity. Should there be any further loss of generation capacity during the day, or some units fail to return to service as anticipated, load shedding may be required to be implemented at short notice.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system. Eskom will communicate promptly should the necessity arise,” Eskom said.

Related Posts

load shedding jeffreys bay
Can Eskom keep the lights on?

Eskom has been forced to implement emergency stage one load shedding following the revelation that five of its coal power…

25 Nov 2018
Stage 4 Inbound? Practical Money Moves to Survive Load Shedding Schedule

Jeffreys Bay – Since its return earlier in February, load shedding has been a massive problem that compromises businesses and…

03 Sep 2019
load shedding jeffreys bay
Load shedding could last for months says Eskom

Eskom’s operational and financial performance continued to deteriorate in the six months to the end of September 2018, with the…

05 Dec 2018
Possibility of load shedding warns Eskom

14 September 2015 Eskom, which has managed to stave off load shedding for more than five weeks, warned that its…

14 Sep 2015
Planned electrical outage for parts of Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga Municipality will be conducting planned maintenance on parts of the electrical network in Jeffreys Bay tomorrow. The details…

01 Jun 2021
load shedding jeffreys bay
Load shedding prevents ‘catastrophic blackout

Eskom Chief Executive Officer, Andre de Ruyter, says the power utility is obligated to implement load shedding in order to…

03 Feb 2022
Only 40 days of coal supply left at Hendrina Power Station

Hendrina Power Station, which supplies 2 000 MW of power to the national grid, has only got 40 days of…

23 Aug 2015
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Eskom system remains vulnerable

Eskom says the system remains constrained and vulnerable with generating plants performing at very low levels of reliability. “With unplanned…

13 Nov 2019
load shedding jeffreys bay
Load shedding to continue to Wednesday

Stage 2 load shedding will be extended in South Africa until 5 am on Wednesday following the loss of further…

15 Mar 2021
Low risk of load shedding this week

There is a low to medium probability of load shedding this week, says Eskom. The power utility said while the…

28 Nov 2018
Eskom urges Lesotho, Swaziland to use less power

Eskom said on Friday that Lesotho and Swaziland, with which it has firm power supply agreements, should lower consumption to…

16 Jan 2016
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Load shedding returns as Eskom runs out of coal

Eskom instituted Stage One load shedding across South Africa yesterday as the power supplier is running out of coal. Load…

19 Nov 2018
load shedding jeffreys bay
Madness continues at Eskom

South Africans are barely into the new year, and despite President Ramaphosa’s assurance in December 2019 that there would be no…

06 Jan 2020
Kouga must purchase power directly from Wind Farms

As Jeffreys Bay braces for another week of load shedding, the question has to be asked – what is the…

10 Dec 2018
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
No load shedding forecast for the weekend

Following the recovery of three generation units that have eased supply constraints, Eskom says no load shedding is expected for…

22 Aug 2020