JBay local awarded Wildcard entry into Corona Open JBay

For the first time in the history of professional surfing in Jeffreys Bay, a Pellsrus local will be surfing alongside the best surfers in the world during the 2022 Corona Open JBay.

Joshe Faulkner has been awarded the men’s event wildcard for this year’s Corona Open JBay.

Faulkner will make his debut CT appearance alongside fellow South Africans Jordy Smith and Matthew McGillivray in front of his home crowd.

In another historic moment, two Jbay locals will be surfing the event, as Matt McGillivray also grew up in Jeffreys Bay and will also be determined to surf well in front of his home crowd.

Faulkner has overcome plenty of obstacles in his life but focused on surfing to stay on the right path. Fighting for a chance to qualify for the CT, Faulkner impressed in the Challenger Series events in Australia earlier this year.

“This is a dream come true,” said Faulkner. “I can’t believe it. It’s been a childhood dream for all of us. I’m so stoked,

I can’t wait to tell my family and to everyone that has helped me get to this point.

Thank you to WSL, this is the biggest opportunity I’ve ever received in my life, so I’m going to give it my all.”

The Corona Open JBay starts on 12 July and runs until 21 July 2022 at the fabled Supertubes surf break in Jeffreys Bay – the home of the world’s best wave.