fbpx

JBay local awarded Wildcard entry into Corona Open JBay

JBay local awarded Wildcard entry into Corona Open JBay
Jeffreys Bay 8 July 2022

For the first time in the history of professional surfing in Jeffreys Bay, a Pellsrus local will be surfing alongside the best surfers in the world during the 2022 Corona Open JBay.

Joshe Faulkner has been awarded the men’s event wildcard for this year’s Corona Open JBay.

Faulkner will make his debut CT appearance alongside fellow South Africans Jordy Smith and Matthew McGillivray in front of his home crowd.

In another historic moment, two Jbay locals will be surfing the event, as Matt McGillivray also grew up in Jeffreys Bay and will also be determined to surf well in front of his home crowd.

Faulkner has overcome plenty of obstacles in his life but focused on surfing to stay on the right path. Fighting for a chance to qualify for the CT, Faulkner impressed in the Challenger Series events in Australia earlier this year.

Article continues below...

“This is a dream come true,” said Faulkner. “I can’t believe it. It’s been a childhood dream for all of us. I’m so stoked,

I can’t wait to tell my family and to everyone that has helped me get to this point.

Thank you to WSL, this is the biggest opportunity I’ve ever received in my life, so I’m going to give it my all.”

The Corona Open JBay starts on 12 July and runs until 21 July 2022 at the fabled Supertubes surf break in Jeffreys Bay – the home of the world’s best wave.

Related Posts

easy freak music live music jeffreys bay vibe in the park corona open jbay
Top Bands confirmed for Corona Open JBay

JBay – Headline acts confirmed for the Vibe In The Park free live music sessions at the JBay Winterfest are…

08 Jul 2019
Corona Open JBay Jeffreys Bay
World Surf League Class of 2019 Determined

The 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) season has come to a close with Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) earning…

30 Dec 2018
Jbay surf jeffreys bay
Dylan Lightfoot wins Vans Surf Pro Classic

Jeffreys Bay local Dylan Lightfoot scored back-to-back World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) wins after he won the Vans…

03 Jun 2019
Beaches remain closed under Level 4 lockdown

Thousands of South Africans took to the streets and beaches yesterday as Level 4 lockdown allows jogging, walking and cycling…

02 May 2020
easy freak music live music jeffreys bay vibe in the park corona open jbay
Live music in Supertubes Park starts at 2 pm today

Jeffreys Bay – Every year, a number of free live music sessions add to the JBay Winterfest experience and this year…

12 Jul 2019
Photo of the day – breaking wave

Winter is approaching and will bring the big waves that have made Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay famous. It…

20 May 2019
Overnight rain expected in Jeffreys Bay

Light rain is expected from Friday morning along the south coast of the Eastern Cape, between Plettenberg Bay and Port…

04 Aug 2017
Mick Fanning Announces His Retirement From World Tour

Three times World Surf Champion Mick Fanning has announced his retirement from the WSL Championship Tour. He will surf the…

07 Mar 2018
JBay Winterfest takes place 2 – 17 July 2018

The dates are locked in for the 2018 JBay Winterfest, and this year the festival has some exciting new changes…

01 Mar 2018
jeffreys bay
Jbay CPF tackles crime in Pellsrus and on the beaches

The Jeffreys Bay Community Police Forum is set to have an Imbizo at the Pellsrus Community Hall in Jeffreys Bay…

09 Mar 2018
Jordy through to quarter finals of Billabong Pipe Masters

The World Surf League resumed the 50th edition of the Billabong Pipe Masters as consistent 8 – 10 foot swells…

18 Dec 2020
Its Slater vs Jordy Smith in Round 2 of Corona Open JBay

There will be a huge match up in the elimination Round 2 of the Corona Open JBay as both 11…

03 Jul 2018
jeffreys bay main beach
Pop the big question in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay: The Kouga Municipality is making it easier for couples to pop the big question. An engagement chair has…

14 Jun 2019
marina mile
Lots of sports events this summer in Jeffreys Bay

Sports lovers will be spoilt for choice this Festive Season, with a host of social and competitive events lined up…

30 Nov 2018
jeffreys bay, nsri jeffreys bay, paradise beach
Gauteng man rescued from the sea at Paradise Beach

A near drowning at Paradise beach was prevented by the Jeffreys Bay NSRI, who responded quickly to a call for…

19 Dec 2015