fbpx

KOUGA LAUNCHES APP FOR IMPROVED SAFETY

KOUGA LAUNCHES APP FOR IMPROVED SAFETY
Uncategorized 6 July 2022

KOUGA residents in dangerous situations can now “dial” Kouga Municipality’s integrated intelligence operation centre in Humansdorp using just the sound of their voice.

A first for any municipality

The newly launched UrSafe Kouga app, activates at the sound of a safe word or a push of a button and immediately alerts the municipal integrated intelligent operation centre in Humansdorp – improving personal safety and accelerate response times.

The app is a groundbreaking initiative between Ursafe personal mobile security app and Kouga Municipality.

“Kouga has set its sights on becoming the safest municipality in South Africa,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks. “To ensure people want to live, work, and play in in Kouga they need to feel safe and secure.

“Therefore, it is essential that we work together to ensure we are all safe when we are working or going to the shop or the beach. We also need to be safe in our homes.”

According to Hendricks, the UrSafe Kouga app is designed to help keep residents safe with various built-in safety features – including voice-activated SOS, geo-located emergency response, and real-time location sharing.

“These features help protect users in a variety of potentially dangerous situations, from home invasions and vehicle hijackings to kidnappings and online dating,” he said.

How it works

During emergencies, users can access the app hands-free by calling out a predesignated safe word (paid version) or by holding down an SOS button (free version) on the app.

The hands-free trigger is programmed to the specific user’s voice – so no one else can access it.

Stuart Riddle, a director of UrSafe Technologies South Africa, explained that on activation, the app instantly displays the user’s location and starts sending video and audio of the scenario to the main dashboard at the municipality’s integrated intelligence operation centre, as well as to the user’s SOS contacts.

Article continues below...

“The centre is operational 24/7 and manned by trained operators,” said Riddle.

“The centre’s number (078 738 0910) must be stored as a designated emergency contact in the app. The evidence is stored on the user’s phone, as well as in the dashboard, for later use as evidence in any criminal investigation.”

According to him, the UrSafe app is already active in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Hendricks said, “Once activated, the operator on duty will immediately contact the relevant roleplayers – depending on the type of situation, whether it is the police, security company, neighborhood watch, NSRI or ambulance service.

“And ensure that someone responds within minutes – if not seconds.

“The operator will make detailed notes throughout, and only close the activation once the user is safe.”

More features

Friends and family tracking, furthermore, allows designated friends, family, and loved ones to view the location of the user in real-time (Follow Me), as well as to monitor unsafe and uncomfortable situations via video stream (Check In).

“These live video stream and location services will provide those in need with more support – allowing family and friends a way to respond even faster than some law enforcement,” said Hendricks.

More information

The UrSafe Kouga app is available for Android and iOS devices and can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The cost of the premium version is only R29.99 per month per user.

Related Posts

Local surfers win gold at Billabong SA Junior Surf Champs

Cape Town Surfriders clinched the Freedom Cup for the team accumulating the highest points across all divisions at the 2017…

09 Oct 2017
corona open jbay jordy smith
Jordy Smith powers to victory in Round One of the Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – The opening day of the Corona Open JBay was an all-day action-fest of high performance surfing, as the…

10 Jul 2019
Trans Baviaans finishing at Fountains Mall today

After a gruelling 230 km cross country Mountain Bike race through the majestic beauty of Baviaanskloof, riders will welcome the…

16 Aug 2014
NYDA to hold workshops in JBay and Thornhill

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) would like to invite young people to Job Preparedness Training Workshops which will be…

23 Jul 2014
Women, Youth and Disabled Owned Businesses should register with Kouga Municipality

Kouga Local Municipality have invited all women, youth and disabled owned cleaning businesses to submit their company profiles to the…

04 Aug 2021
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay windfarm

The Jeffreys Bay region has developed into one of the most important renewable energy hubs in South Africa. It is…

24 Aug 2015
Illegal traders in Kouga face legal action

Legal action will be taken against anyone found to be trading illegally in the Kouga municipal area. This is the…

19 Oct 2016
paradise beach property for sale
JBay Property for Sale – beautiful home in Paradise Beach

Price: R1 225 000 This beautiful home in Paradise Beach is the ideal starter or holiday home.The yard is fully…

31 Jan 2019
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Load shedding returns as Eskom runs out of coal

Eskom instituted Stage One load shedding across South Africa yesterday as the power supplier is running out of coal. Load…

19 Nov 2018
jeffreys bay caravan park
New Ward committee to be elected in Jeffreys Bay

A new ward committee is set to be elected for Ward 11 at Jeffreys Bay on October 27. Kouga Speaker…

19 Oct 2017
JBay Mountain Bike Open takes place on Saturday

The Jeffreys Bay Mountain Biek Open is set to take place on the 13 July 2013, and the starting and…

08 Jul 2013
marina martinique jeffreys bay
JBay Tourism one stop shop for visitors

Jeffreys Bay – Tourists can now get a good idea of what Jeffreys Bay has to offer – all under…

18 Aug 2019
Photo of the day – Flamingos at the Seekoei River

The Seekoei River is one of the the places that makes Jeffreys Bay so amazing. With an endless golden beach…

30 Dec 2019
Trailer donation strengthens social relief efforts

The good work being done by a Kouga non-profit company (NPC) will be stepping up a gear thanks to a…

09 Oct 2020
Photo of the day – boat at Main Beach

The ocean around Jeffreys Bay is a renowned fishing ground and has seen boats launch of Main Beach for many…

09 May 2018