Join your Ward’s Whats app group

Kouga Residents can now join their respective ward’s whatsapp group to stay informed, as well as to report water leaks in their ward.
This is part of the DA led Kouga Municipality’s drive to bring government to the people and to keep residents updated on Municipal affairs.
Ward1: https://chat.whatsapp.com/BfSStWjnP1uBLl8FQd5EsD
Ward2: https://chat.whatsapp.com/D2AArho1SLi4lZLINmZky8
Ward3: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jl6VHybvk0KEXFDxQ2pkJR
Ward4: https://chat.whatsapp.com/F6zU4PeQ2pS4O8c5eVSxNm
Ward5: https://chat.whatsapp.com/LwOaoVZl4SeJLW0p4C3J8f
Ward6: https://chat.whatsapp.com/JGqvVcoAW8dAyCGI1vqPMk
Ward7: https://chat.whatsapp.com/GRJYFN4xXfK3rBWbQszsNL
Ward8: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Ja0xbi92Jrc3wa7uqpmOef
Ward9: https://chat.whatsapp.com/C8FduzmjP0qJNmPkGRte07
Ward10: https://chat.whatsapp.com/F8qjtYt1C0a9DYyfp7Ateb
Ward11: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DUPOg0WUlY75Nm9lpqnmO0
Ward12: https://chat.whatsapp.com/FUd3uYYuatD6Jx7trHLOI6
Ward13: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KF2xHFaU2VkF3EKGqAYbfc
Ward14: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Bq5bbqQHaBW6ldQwbf7AkZ
Ward15: https://chat.whatsapp.com/JLFT3xZroFa1zCBTSnTH8w