Join your Ward’s Whats app group

Kouga Residents can now join their respective ward’s whatsapp group to stay informed, as well as to report water leaks in their ward.

This is part of the DA led Kouga Municipality’s drive to bring government to the people and to keep residents updated on Municipal affairs.

Ward1: https://chat.whatsapp.com/BfSStWjnP1uBLl8FQd5EsD

Ward2: https://chat.whatsapp.com/D2AArho1SLi4lZLINmZky8

Ward3: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jl6VHybvk0KEXFDxQ2pkJR

Ward4: https://chat.whatsapp.com/F6zU4PeQ2pS4O8c5eVSxNm

Ward5: https://chat.whatsapp.com/LwOaoVZl4SeJLW0p4C3J8f

Ward6: https://chat.whatsapp.com/JGqvVcoAW8dAyCGI1vqPMk

Ward7: https://chat.whatsapp.com/GRJYFN4xXfK3rBWbQszsNL

Ward8: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Ja0xbi92Jrc3wa7uqpmOef

Ward9: https://chat.whatsapp.com/C8FduzmjP0qJNmPkGRte07

Ward10: https://chat.whatsapp.com/F8qjtYt1C0a9DYyfp7Ateb

Ward11: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DUPOg0WUlY75Nm9lpqnmO0

Ward12: https://chat.whatsapp.com/FUd3uYYuatD6Jx7trHLOI6

Ward13: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KF2xHFaU2VkF3EKGqAYbfc

Ward14: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Bq5bbqQHaBW6ldQwbf7AkZ

Ward15: https://chat.whatsapp.com/JLFT3xZroFa1zCBTSnTH8w