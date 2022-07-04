Park Off Music Festival Coming To JBay

This year will see the welcome return of the best surfers in the world to JBay for the Corona Open JBay. The waiting period for the surf event is 12-21 July 2022.

This year, the Park Off Music Festival will take place from 12 – 17 July. There will be six nights of music, and it will take place in a fully tented area of the Supertubes Park, so it’s on come rain or shine.

Top artists include Sean Koch, Timo ODV, Matthew Mole and more. In addition, local surfer and musician Stevie Sawyer will be jamming on the first night, 12 June, along with Sean Koch and Tidal Waves.

Stevie Sawyer © Kody McGregor

Other bands include Abby Nurock, Yndian Mynah, GoodLuck, Will Linley and Year of Dogs.

The Park Off Music Fest is the official festival of the Corona Open JBay, which takes place at Supertubes Jeffreys Bay from 12 – 21 July 2022.

12 July: Sean Koch, Tidal Waves, Stevie Sawyer

13 July: Timo ODV, Abby Nurock, Aiden Cave, Roz

14 July: Zigzag, Retro Dizzy, Yndian Mynah, Toughguy

15 Juy: Goodluck, Will Linley, Jack White Dico

16 July: Matthew Mole, Muzi and More

17 July: Year of the Dogs & Friends

18 July: VIP Fundraiser – Bookings essential – contact Brigitte 072 347 9409