Fatal Shark Attack in Plettenberg Bay

Fatal Shark Attack in Plettenberg Bay
South Africa 29 June 2022

A swimmer suffered fatal injuries after being attacked by a shark in Plettenberg Bay yesterday afternoon.

At around 2 pm, the Plettenberg Bay NSRI were activated following eye-witness reports of a shark incident involving a swimmer at Sanctuary Beach, on the Robberg side of Robberg 5, Plettenberg Bay.

NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene and 2 NSRI rescue craft were launched.

On arrival on the scene the body of an adult male, believed to be a local man, was located and recovered from the water, at the back of surf line, onto an NSRI rescue craft.

The body was brought to the NSRI Plettenberg Bay rescue station.

Sadly injuries sustained are fatal and the man was declared deceased by the doctor.

The NSRI in Jeffreys Bay have also confirmed that several shark sighting along the coast have also occurred lately.

