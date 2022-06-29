fbpx

Algoa Rally coming back to Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 29 June 2022

The sights and sounds of motorsport action will return to the streets of Jeffreys Bay, on the 15th and 16th of July 2022, with the running of the 40th Algoa National Rally event.

For the first time in almost a decade, there will be a National Rally Championship night stage on Friday, the 15th of July 2022, through the streets of Jeffreys Bay.

To get you hyped for the return of this awesome experience, Herotel has presented their Sights & Sounds of Rallying at night, in and around JBay.

See the main roads and beachfront light up with the sights and sounds of the best rallying machines in South Africa.

https://web.facebook.com/herotelgqeberha/

It all goes down on Friday, the 15th of July, with the excitement continuing into Saturday, the 16th of July, in and around the Kouga Municipality.

You are sure to see some thrilling and nail-biting, high-speed, forest stages as well.

The Algoa Rally forms part of the Surf Fest which takes place from 12 – 21 July in Jeffreys Bay.

The anchor event is the Corona Open JBay which will take place over the same dates at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay.

The best surfers in the world will be arriving shortly to prepare for the Corona Open JBay.

Local surfer Matt McGillivray will be determined to take on all comers at his home break and will have the full support of the South African spectators.

