UNPROTECTED STRIKES AT ESKOM TANTAMOUNT TO SABOTAGE

Stage 4 load shedding is expected to last until Wednesday as some workers failed to report for duty at various stations, leading to delays in planned maintenance and repairs.

Eskom on Monday said the wildcat strike at some of its power stations is tantamount to sabotage and the public is being forced to bear the brunt.

The power utility was granted a court order interdicting the unprotected strike, which comes as a result of a deadlock in wage negotiations between Eskom’s management and unions.

