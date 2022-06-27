In the barrel at Mentawi Islands

Jeffreys Bay surfer Dylan Lightfoot has been at it again – capturing some amazing footage of surfing in the barrel in the Mentawi Islands.

He was accompanied by Chris Rogers who is responsible for the incredible and unique view of surfing high quality waves.

“We have taken the concept of our J Bay video to the tropics showcasing our unique camera angles at the waves in the Playgrounds area,”saod Dylan Lightfoot, who used to surf on the WCT Qualifying Tour.

“In July 2021 I went to Indonesia to the Mentawai surf camp in the Playgrounds area with Dylan to score incredible waves with almost no crowds due to travel restrictions at the time,” said Chris Rogers.

“Armed with the GoPro Max, some camera mounts and the DJI Air 2s Drone, this is what we captured along with some behind the scenes,” added Rogers.

Take a look at the footage: