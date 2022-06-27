Death threats made at accident scene in Gqeberha

Police in Gqeberha are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a group of men damaged a car in Walmer on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu says the 43-year-old complainant received a call from a friend who asked for assistance after she was involved in an accident on Circular Drive.

She says it is alleged that when police left the scene, a group of men started to verbally abuse his friend who was seated inside his car.

Colonel Naidu says it is not clear why an altercation broke out, but the woman was filming the men who subsequently tried to grab her phone as she was busy recording them.

