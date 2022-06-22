fbpx

Kouga Municipality is tendering for LED Streetlight fittings

Jeffreys Bay 22 June 2022

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: FINANCE
SECTION: STORES

NOTICE NO: 101/2022

REQUEST FOR QUOTE (RFQ): SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND OFFLOADING OF LED
STREETLIGHT FITTINGS

Prospective service providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Supply, delivery and
offloading of LED streetlight fittings to Kouga Local Municipality.

DETAILED SPECIFICATION IS AVAILABLE ELECTRONICALLY:

Compulsory Terms of Reference Document containing specifications and necessary
documentation will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal
website www.kouga.gov.za.

CONDITIONS OF THIS RFQ:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• An electronic copy of the completed tender document with returnable documents
must be submitted with tender submission saved a in a flash drive or CD. Failure to
submit AN ORIGINAL HARD COPY AND A COPY ON EITHER USB or CD will deem the
bid non-responsive.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system.
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Compliance Status may be requested to verify tax status.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid original or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate / EME Certificate / Sworn Affidavit must be submitted to
validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• RFQ’s that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue will
not be considered.

Any information regarding this formal quote can be obtained from Mr. E. Felix and at
042200200 or [email protected] and copy [email protected]

Quotations in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO:101/2022: SUPPLY, DELIVERY
AND OFFLOADING OF LED STREETLIGHT FITTINGS”, must be placed in the Tender Box
21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys
Bay, Room 122 on or before THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER

