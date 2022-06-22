24 men arrested for copper cable theft

24 suspects were arrested and and approximately two tons of copper cables were recovered by the South African Police.

The cables were stolen at the Samancor ventilation shaft along the R104 road in the early hours of Monday, 20 June 2022.

According to information received, SSG Security Officers in Rustenburg spotted a silver double cab Nissan Hardbody V8 vehicle turning onto the R104 road in the vicinity of the ventilation shaft near a townhouse complex.

Subsequently, a group of men was seen running in the bushes while firing shots in the direction of the security personnel who called for backup from the police.

As a result, a number of suspects was arrested in the bushes and in a hole next to the ventilation shaft while copper cables worth R750 000-00 were seized.

All the suspects, aged between 18 and 45, are expected to appear before the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, facing a charge of tampering with essential infrastructure.

Investigation into the matter continues.