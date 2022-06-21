Photo of the day – Fish Eagle in flight

This magnificent photo of a Fish Eagle in flight was taken by Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel.

Fish Eagles are amongst the 450 bird species that can be spotted around Jeffreys Bay, making the area a birding paradise.

Some of the best places to try find a Fish Eagle would be the Kabeljous Nature Reserve and the Seekoei Nature Reserve.

Article continues below...

Other birds that can be spotted are: the Great Egret, Greater Flamingo, Lesser Flamingo, Goliath Heron, Osprey, Southern Pochard, White-faced Duck, Eurasian Curlew, Common Whimbrel and the Chestnut-banded Plover.

Caspian Tern, Swift Tern, Sandwich Tern, Common Tern, Little Tern, Knysna Woodpecker, Green Wood-Hoopoe, Black Harrier, Olive Bush-Shrike and Grey-headed Bush-Shrike are some other species that are common in Jeffreys Bay.