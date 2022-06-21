Motorsport action is coming to Jeffreys Bay

For the first time in almost a decade, the National Rally Championship is returning to the streets and surrounds of Jeffreys Bay for a Friday night, rallying stage.

The main roads and beachfront of Jeffreys Bay will light up with the sights and sounds of the best rallying machines in South Africa.

It all happens on Friday, the 15th of July, with the excitement continuing into Saturday, the 16th of July, in and around the Kouga Municipality.

Residents and tourists alike are sure to see some thrilling and nail-biting forest stages as well.

Da Gama Road and Diaz roads in the CBD will be lined with spectators when the rally drivers tests their skills in Jeffreys Bay and there will be some tight turns to be made in front of the Kouga Municipality building.

The National Rally Championships will take place during the annual Surf Fest that will also be taking place in Jeffreys Bay from 12-21 July.

The Fest will be anchored by the Corona Open JBay, a World Championship Tour event that will be held at Supertubes from 12-21 July 2022.

JBay local Matt McGillivray will be surfing at his home break and will be joined by 2x winner of the Corona Open JBay, Jordy Smith.

Iconic surfers like Kelly Slater, Gabriel Medina and Filipe Tolado will all be surfing the world’s best wave and will be keen to be crowned as the winner of the Corona Open JBay 2022.