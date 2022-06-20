fbpx

Rain and cold weather predicted for South Africa this week

Jeffreys Bay 20 June 2022

The South African Weather Office has indicated that a Cut-off low will bring cold and wet weather to the central interior and parts of the Cape provinces this week.

The cut-off low pressure system developed along the coast of Namibia yesterday and will move over the Northern Cape on Tuesday.

Cut-off lows are associated with widespread instability in the atmosphere, which can promote periods of prolonged rainfall.

Showers and thundershowers can be expected over parts of the Cape provinces from today onwards with associated cold daytime temperatures and windy conditions while spreading to parts of the Free State and North West on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Strong gusty winds of 50 km/h can also be expected over these areas from Monday.

Although cold daytime temperatures are expected, snowfalls are likely to be confined to the Drakensberg regions and Lesotho on Wednesday, spreading to the high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Rain is forecast for Thursday and Friday in Jeffreys Bay, as well as the catchment area.

Photo: Joey Nel

