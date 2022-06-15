fbpx

FOURTEEN CODES TO COMPETE IN THE 2022 MAYOR’S CUP

FOURTEEN CODES TO COMPETE IN THE 2022 MAYOR’S CUP
Jeffreys Bay 15 June 2022

FOURTEEN sporting codes are poised to take part in the 2022 Mayor’s Cup.

At the official launch at the St Francis Links on Thursday, June 9, Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said this year’s event would once again include soccer, rugby, netball, golf, cricket, pool, and chess.

Seven new sports have been added to the mix – touch rugby, tennis, gymnastics, bowls, surfing, skateboarding, and marathon.

“We would like to thank all the sports associations and clubs for joining hands with us to present the Kouga Mayor’s Cup. It’s good to see the tournament growing stronger every year,” said Hendricks.

He said the aim of the tournament was to facilitate sport development and encourage participation among people from all walks of life.

Article continues below...

“It’s about showing communities the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle. Not only is playing sport fun, but it is also a great way of achieving social cohesion and building community spirit.”

He said the tournament would start towards the end of June and run until the end of July.

“The matches will be hosted at different venues across Kouga to allow as many communities as possible the opportunity to participate and support the programme.”

For more information or to become a sponsor of the tournament, contact Kouga Special Programmes Coordinator, Elvina Felix, at [email protected]

Related Posts

ANC rejects call for more funds for Kouga

The ANC in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has objected to a motion requesting grant funding for Kouga Municipality’s…

26 Aug 2013
Additional Water Tanks for Hankey

A total of 25 water tanks have been delivered to Hankey to ease water supply challenges due to the ongoing…

18 Oct 2021
Kouga Municipality cares about its Matrics

The Office of the Executive Mayor at Kouga Municipality handed over gift bags to all 1 040 Grade 12 learners…

15 Nov 2021
Kouga is tendering for development plans for St Francis Bay and Hankey CBD

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM NOTICE NO: 153/2021 DEVELOPMENT OF PLANS FOR HANKEY AND ST FRANCIS…

30 Aug 2021
Residents urged not to close Fire Hydrants

Kouga residents are urged to not close open fire hydrants. Once a water pipe has been repaired, these hydrants must…

24 Jul 2021
brenton williams bellbuoy challenge
Bellbuoy Challenge attracts top swimmers

South African world record holder and local open water swimmer, Brenton Williams, will take on the toughest Indian Ocean swim…

12 Apr 2019
More boreholes to be connected in St Francis Bay

Kouga Municipality’s ongoing search for groundwater to increase the fast-declining water supply to residents in the Greater St Francis Bay…

17 Sep 2021
ANC retains control of Kouga Municipality

The much anticipated by-elections that took place in Kouga yesterday saw the DA retain Ward 5 in Humansdorp with the ANC…

28 Nov 2013
New Play Parks for Kouga communities

The first of 30 new play parks for the Kouga region will be installed at Jeffreys Bay next week. Kouga…

22 Jul 2020
humansdorp
Stolen money gets returned to Kouga

The Asset Forfeiture Unit handed a cheque of more than R 100 000 to Kouga Municipality last week (24 August 2016)….

30 Aug 2016
Free roadworthy tests ahead of Easter

The Kouga Traffic Department is once again offering free roadworthy tests to residents ahead of the Easter holidays. Mayor Elza…

24 Mar 2018
Motion of No Confidence against Mayor Hendricks fails

A motion of no confidence against Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, was withdrawn on Friday. The motion, brought against Hendricks…

27 Feb 2021
Joint effort to address Domestic Animal issues in Kouga

Kouga residents have been asked to report problems related to stray or neglected domestic animals to the municipal call centre…

11 Aug 2020
Council to tighten reins on illegal signage

THE Kouga Council will be tightening the reins on outdoor advertising and signage boards in the region. Executive Mayor Elza…

17 Feb 2017
Help Share some “Cookie” Love this February

VANILLA . . . chocolate . . . strawberry . . . hundreds of glass bottles filled with delicious cookies…

01 Feb 2022