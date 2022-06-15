FOURTEEN CODES TO COMPETE IN THE 2022 MAYOR’S CUP

FOURTEEN sporting codes are poised to take part in the 2022 Mayor’s Cup.

At the official launch at the St Francis Links on Thursday, June 9, Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said this year’s event would once again include soccer, rugby, netball, golf, cricket, pool, and chess.

Seven new sports have been added to the mix – touch rugby, tennis, gymnastics, bowls, surfing, skateboarding, and marathon.

“We would like to thank all the sports associations and clubs for joining hands with us to present the Kouga Mayor’s Cup. It’s good to see the tournament growing stronger every year,” said Hendricks.

He said the aim of the tournament was to facilitate sport development and encourage participation among people from all walks of life.

Article continues below...

“It’s about showing communities the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle. Not only is playing sport fun, but it is also a great way of achieving social cohesion and building community spirit.”

He said the tournament would start towards the end of June and run until the end of July.

“The matches will be hosted at different venues across Kouga to allow as many communities as possible the opportunity to participate and support the programme.”

For more information or to become a sponsor of the tournament, contact Kouga Special Programmes Coordinator, Elvina Felix, at [email protected]