FOUR OUT OF EVERY FIVE YOUTH WITHOUT A JOB

The Eastern Cape is in the midst of a dire youth unemployment crisis, with four out of every five youth between the ages of 15 and 24 without work.

The latest statistics show that the expanded unemployment rate for Eastern Cape youth between the ages of 15 and 24 is at 80.7%.

For those aged 25 to 34, the stats do not look much better with the expanded unemployment rate at 62.7%.

These shocking statistics were revealed by Premier Mabuyane this month in response to a parliamentary question from the DA.

“The best way to overcome the jobless pandemic is for the government to create the right environment for the private sector to flourish. This will provide more opportunities for young people to grasp.

It however means getting the basics right. Investors want a functional government that is committed to clean and good governance and that can deliver efficient and effective services,” said Bobby Stevenson from the Democratic Alliance.