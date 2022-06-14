Kouga taps are running dry due to Metro’s incompetence

The Kouga Municipality has been forced to start with water shedding.

This unfortunate situation could have been avoided altogether if Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) had not mismanaged the bulk water sources in both the Churchill and Impofu dams.

“Although NMB was restricted by the Department of Water and Sanitation to extract a maximum of 30 Megaliters of water a day from the Churchill and Impofu Dams, the metro continued to recklessly extract between 90-100 Ml per day – three times the restricted maximum,” said Retief Odendaal, the DA Constituency leader in Kouga.

This has resulted in NMB fast-tracking Day Zero for Kouga and itself- a situation that could have been avoided altogether if the metro stuck to the restrictions.

On Friday, 10 June 2022, the Kouga Municipality announced that it has no choice but to implement water shedding on Monday, 13 June 2022, due to the fact that the level of the Churchill Dam dropped to below 10%.

Article continues below...

The Mayor of the Kouga Municipality, DA Cllr Horatio Hendricks said, “We have been trying to delay the need for water shedding, but the situation is critical, and we cannot avoid it any longer”.

Although Kouga has always been heavily dependent on water from both the Churchill and Impofu Dams, the municipality has worked around the clock to ensure that it is prepared for Day Zero.

The following measures have been implemented to mitigate the effects of Day Zero:

More than R200 million spent on drought mitigation water augmentation.

38 viable boreholes connected in total to date.

R12,5 million recently secured from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) to develop and equip four further boreholes in Humansdorp.

Water tanks installed at Hankey, Pellsrus Hall, Aston Bay Hall, Jeffreys Bay Fire Station and the St Francis Bay Fire Station

Water-flow restrictors installed at the homes of 200 high-water users across the region.

“Although the water shedding is unfortunate, Kouga residents can take comfort in the knowledge that their municipality is far better prepared for Day Zero than their neighbours in NMB,” added Odendaal.