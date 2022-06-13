WATER SHEDDING TO BE IMPLEMENTED ACROSS KOUGA REGION

WITH the level of the Churchill Dam having plunged to below 10%, Kouga Municipality has announced that it will start implementing water shedding at the towns of Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and the Greater St Francis Area on Monday, June 13.

Households and businesses in these areas rely almost entirely on the Churchill Dam for water.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said that if no rain falls in the catchment area of the dam, the region could be left with no water in the taps within the next three weeks.

“We have been trying to delay the need for water shedding, but the situation is critical, and we cannot avoid it any longer.

“We know that it will be a difficult adjustment for the affected communities, but we ask that they bear with us. This measure is necessary to help keep water in the taps for as long as is possible.”

He said the water to the towns would be switched off for the greater part of the day (from 10:00 to 16:00), seven days a week, starting on Monday, June 13.

Hendricks said the municipality would also continue its programme to conserve and increase the water supply to the region.