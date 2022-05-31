fbpx

Vote for Philene as Miss Grand South Africa

Jeffreys Bay 31 May 2022

Jeffreys Bay has a finalist in the Miss Grand South Africa beauty pageant.

Local model Philine Van Niekerk is representing Jeffreys Bay in the competition and we can support her to become Miss Grand SA 2022 and go onto compete at Miss Grand International later on this year.

From 30 May – 1 June, each vote cast will score triple points for Philene.

“We receive 3 added points towards our final score, if we are able to win the public vote. Please support me by voting. Any amount is welcome,” said Philene.

“Your support is highly appreciated,” added the Jeffreys Bay beauty.

*How to Vote*

R1=1 vote

Account name: Miss United Continents South Africa

Standard Bank

Branch code: 051001

Account number: 061976660

Use the reference  *Philene Grand Votes*

Send Proof of payment to 071 877 5149

