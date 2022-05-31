Plettenberg Bay nominated as Africa’s leading beach destination

Plettenberg Bay has been nominated, for the thirteenth year, as Africa’s Leading Beach Destinationin the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Following their first-ever win in 2020, Plett Tourism is thrilled to have been nominated in a year that sees the launch of the Plett Ocean Festival, which will be introduced from 1 – 10 July 2022.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards™ covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to celebrate the achievements and strengths of the travel industry, within each key geographical region.

Plett is no stranger to awards for their beaches and marine attractions: the coastal town on the Garden Route of South Africa currently has six international Blue Flag status beaches.

Plett Tourism CEO, Patty Butterworth explains: ”It’s well known that southern right and humpback whales spend time in the bay during their migration along the South African coastline and that the winter months are particularly good for whale watching.

Surrounded by the Garden Route National Park and marine protected areas, two CapeNature reserves, a large colony ofCape fur seals on Robberg, vibrant soft coral reefs for scuba diving, and a variety of birding habitats, Plettenberg Bay is an ideal holiday destination.

Whether visitors choose winter or summer, spring or autumn to visit Plett and the Garden Route they are assured of pristine beaches, exceptional and unforgettable marine sightings, coastal trails and watersports to enjoy.

If you would like to cast your vote for Plett as Africa’s Leading Beach Destination in the World Travel Awards, vote at: www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.