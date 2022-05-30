fbpx

Decrease in Kouga’s active Covid cases

Jeffreys Bay 30 May 2022

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 47 on May 27 according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

On May 17, there was 61 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 187 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at May 27, was Aston Bay (3), C-Place (2), Gill Marcus (2), Golf Course (1), Hankey (1), Humansdorp Town (4), Jeffreys Bay Central (21), KwaNomzamo (4), Pellsrus (2), St Francis Bay (6), and Wavecrest (1).

The cumulative total stood at 10 865, including, 10 631 recoveries.

