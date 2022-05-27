fbpx

Gruesome Murder in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 27 May 2022

The discovery of a body in the dunes behind Pellsrus in Jeffreys Bay has shocked local residents due to the gruesome manner in which the murder took place.

On Tuesday afternoon at about 16:00, police were alerted to a decomposing body lying in bushes behind the new RDP houses in Pellsrus.

The deceased sustained several open wounds on his head and torso.

A large laceration was evident on his chest. It is suspected that some of his organs may be missing.

Police also suspect that the body was dumped in the bushes.

The deceased is a black male approximately 30 to 40 years old. He was clad in a blue denim jeans and a red shirt.

A murder docket is under investigation. Anyone who can assist police in their investigation or may be able to identify the deceased is asked to contact D/Constable Robin Hendricks on 067 951 3940 or 042 200 6600/01/03 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

Related Posts

Increase in murders in Jeffreys Bay

There is an alarming upward trend in murders in the Eastern Cape and Jeffreys Bay is unfortunately included in this…

21 Feb 2022
71 year old woman stabbed and robbed in St Francis Bay

By Bev Mortimer: A 71 year-old St Francis Bay woman was struck on her face and stabbed on her forehead,…

12 May 2012
Criminals take advantage of long weekend with Home owners away

The latest crime statistics released by Atlas Security show that there were 32 incidents reported for Nelson Mandela Bay during…

12 Aug 2019
crime jeffreys bay
Police crack down on criminals in Kouga

A 16 year old girl was among the 18 suspects arrested during police operations in the Humansdorp cluster on Friday…

07 May 2018
jeffreys bay
Three steps towards personal safety

Being aware of your personal surroundings wherever you go, is an effective first step of avoiding potential crime and criminals….

19 Jun 2021
jeffreys bay
Being neighborly leads to better neighborhood security

If you have jumped on the semigration bandwagon you are likely in foreign territory when it comes to the ins…

11 Feb 2022
Police attacked for confiscating liquor in Joubertina

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe has strongly condemned an incident of attack of Joubertina SAPS members while executing…

17 Jan 2021
26 year old man shot dead in Humansdorp

Police are investigating a case of murder after a man,26,was shot and killed in Humansdorp on Tuesday night. At about…

18 Feb 2021
crime jeffreys bay
Police warn social media users to verify information before posting

Police are once again appealing to social media users to refrain from posting unverified information on social media sites. This…

08 Sep 2018
Hawks arrest cop killer in Cape Town

The Hawks have arrested a 27-year-old suspect believed to be linked to the murder of Cape Town’s Metro Police Constable…

02 Oct 2016
Jeffreys Bay Humansdorp
Cops take out robbers in N2 shoot out

The Durban Flying Squad arrested two suspects during a shoot out on the N2 freeway in Shaka’s Rock on Thursday…

12 May 2018
jeffreys bay
6 most common ways criminals get into homes

Our homes are supposed to be our safe-havens, places of peace and relaxation, happy memories and stability. Unfortunately, with crime…

13 Sep 2020
Two arrested for brutal attack of elderly Scottburgh couple

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal torture and robbery of a Scottburgh couple in their 80’s…

19 Sep 2014
Wavecrest house robbed in broad daylight

Brazen thieves broke into a house in Noorsekloof Road around 8.30 am on Tuesday, despite there being plenty of traffic…

25 Sep 2014
Dont target us warns Police General after cops house is petrol bombed

“Harbouring a suspect is a criminal offence. These suspects live within our communities. They are our neighbours, friends and/or family….

29 Apr 2018