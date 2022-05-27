Gruesome Murder in Jeffreys Bay

The discovery of a body in the dunes behind Pellsrus in Jeffreys Bay has shocked local residents due to the gruesome manner in which the murder took place.

On Tuesday afternoon at about 16:00, police were alerted to a decomposing body lying in bushes behind the new RDP houses in Pellsrus.

The deceased sustained several open wounds on his head and torso.

A large laceration was evident on his chest. It is suspected that some of his organs may be missing.

Police also suspect that the body was dumped in the bushes.

The deceased is a black male approximately 30 to 40 years old. He was clad in a blue denim jeans and a red shirt.

A murder docket is under investigation. Anyone who can assist police in their investigation or may be able to identify the deceased is asked to contact D/Constable Robin Hendricks on 067 951 3940 or 042 200 6600/01/03 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.