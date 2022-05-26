Local beauty wants to win Miss Grand South Africa

The Miss Grand SA pageant is looking for a new title holder.

Local beauty Philene Van Niekerk has been selected as one of the Finalists in this year’s competition.

The Grand Finale takes place at Lake Umuzi in Secunda Mpumalanga on 9 July 2022.

The Miss Grand SA Pageant empowers women with the knowledge to bring about change to communities in need.

The winner will represent South Africa at the Miss Grand International pageant in the last quarter of 2022.

This is a platform is created for women by woman to become charity and culture ambassadors within South Africa and the broader international community.

The title holders become involved in charitable causes that are near to them.

For more information about Miss Grand SA visit their Facebook page

Photo: Philene Van Niekerk by Gerda Crouse