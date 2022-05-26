Large Shark spotted near popular Jeffreys Bay surfbreak

Surfers cleared the water yesterday after a large shark was spotted in the waves near the Magnatubes surf break in Jeffreys Bay.

The NSRI quickly responded and sent a patrol boat to check the area for the shark.

They confirmed that there were multiple sightings of the Shark but it had left the area by the time the NSRI arrived.

Surfers cleared the water as a precaution but it was surf as usual by yesterday afternoon in the quality waves on offer.

The NSRI and Municipalities along the Southern Cape have appealed to swimmers, paddlers, surfers, body boarders and kite boarders, to exercise caution due to increased inshore shark activity.

Over the past weeks and more recently increased shark activity has been noticed along the Southern Cape coastline from Mossel Bay to Plettenberg Bay and the Eastern Cape coastline from Storms River, Tsitsikamma, to Jeffreys Bay.

A Great White Shark was spotted in the Keurbooms River as well recently.