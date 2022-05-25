fbpx

First two private 100MW generation projects approved in South Africa

First two private 100MW generation projects approved in South Africa
South Africa 25 May 2022

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has registered two new 100MW solar projects.

It follows the landmark regulatory change announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2021, where Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act was amended to extend the limit over which a private power project must apply for a Generation Licence, from 1MW to 100MW.

The two projects are located in the North West and will generate power for Tronox Mineral Sands.

Both projects are being developed, financed, constructed and operated by the Sola Group.

Photo: Pexels

South Africa’s energy regulator just approved the first two private 100MW generation projects

