JEFFREYS BAY LIBRARY RENOVATIONS ON TRACK

WITH a new media lab, study room, and a special children’s section, as well as a wider selection of library materials for adults and children, a larger, more modern version of the existing Jeffreys Bay Library in on track to reopen within the next six weeks.

“We are hopeful that construction will be completed by the end of June this year,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks. “This after the 12-month project was delayed with four weeks due to rain and unforeseen circumstances.

“What we are looking forward to most is some really improved space that book-lovers will find not just attractive, but also comfortable.”

The upgraded library will boast a new boardroom, a special children’s section, new furniture and a guard house. There will also be a computer room, study room, store room, and work room.

Fencing, paving, ablution facilities and an expanded circulation desk will add to the overall look and feel.

The library is currently operating from the blue container in front of the building. Residents can take out new books and return books.