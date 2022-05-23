Stage 2 loadshedding all week says Eskom

Due to continued shortage of generation capacity, Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 17:00 to 22:00 throughout the week.

There is a possibility that power cuts might be implemented outside of these hours.

JEFFREYS BAY:

23/05: 17:00 – 19:30

24/05: NONE

25/05: NONE

26/05: 17:00 – 17:30

HUMANSDORP/ HANKEY AND LOERIE

23/05: 17:00 – 17:30

24/05: NONE

25/05: NONE

26/05: NONE

PATENSIE

23/05: NONE

24/05: NONE

25/05: NONE

26/05: 21:00 – 22:00

ST FRANCIS BAY/ OYSTER BAY:

23/05: NONE

24/05: NONE

25/05: 19:00 – 21:30

26/05: 19:00 – 21:30