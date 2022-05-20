Kouga Municipality adds new vehicles to its Fleet

Kouga Municipality added 10 brand new Isuzu hi-rise 2×4 bakkies at a cost of approximately R350 000 each to its ever-expanding fleet last week Thursday.

A new sewage truck valued at over R1.2 million, was also added to the fleet.

Four more sewage trucks will be delivered within the next two weeks.

This will go a long way in ensuring service delivery requests for septic tanks to be emptied timeously by residents will be actioned.

Kouga’s fleet was totally dysfunctional in 2016 when the DA took over the Municipality and since the fleet has been recapitalized which in turn has made a significant improvement to service delivery.

From being ranked the third worst Municipality in the country in 2014 by Rankings Africa, Kouga was judged to be the best in the Eastern Cape in 2021 and the ninth best managed Municipality in South Africa.