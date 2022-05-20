Car stolen in Jeffreys Bay

Have you seen this car?
A blue Mazda 323 was stolen in Jeffreys Bay last night.
The registration number is CKL 342 EC
It was stolen at approximately 6 pm last night.
If anybody spots the vehicle phone Annette on 071 438 8897 immediately.
