Car stolen in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 20 May 2022

Have you seen this car?

A blue Mazda 323 was stolen in Jeffreys Bay last night.

The registration number is CKL 342 EC

It was stolen at approximately 6 pm last night.

If anybody spots the vehicle phone Annette on 071 438 8897 immediately.

