Lets support Philene to become Miss Grand SA

The Miss Grand South Africa finals are taking place in the beginning of July and Jeffreys Bay model Philene van Niekerk is one of the finalists.

The winner will compete for the opportunity to represent South Africa at Miss Grand International 2022.

“I would like to work closely with local businesses whom will be interested in walking this journey with me as a personal sponsorship and being promoted on my social media and having an access to a national platform, as a current Miss Grand South Africa Finalist.

I wish to promote my local business and work with my community as a team and bring noise to the Eastern Cape side being a proud local of Jeffreys Bay for 17 years,” said Philene.

“Any business interested in assisting me towards the walk to the finals would be highly appreciated. It won’t be possible without your support.

Personal brands or sponsorships with beauty, fashion or anything that would be beneficial for a finalist to take her journey towards the finals on stage are all welcome.

Hair, Makeup, Nails, beauty or skincare, shoes, bikini, photographers willing to do finalist shoots are all welcome. If you are willing to boost your business and join my team please send me a direct message or contact me on 071 877 5149.

Thanks very much to JBay News who is my online media partner and will give additional exposure to my other sponsors as well,” added Philene.