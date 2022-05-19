Great White Shark spotted in Keurbooms River

The NSRI and the Bitou Municipality are appealing to the public to exercise caution on the Keurbooms River and along the Plettenberg Bay coastline due to shark activity.

During a routine exercise on Wednesday evening, 18 May, on the Keurbooms River, the NSRI Plettenberg Bay came across a Great White Shark, approximate length 3.5 meters, in the Keurbooms River.

The shark was spotted about 300 meters upstream of the Keurbooms River Mouth – about half way between the river mouth and the N2 bridge.

It is unusual to find a shark in the river itself.

Marine Scientists suspect that the shark may be ill or disorientated.

The warning is a precaution to alert the public of the presence of a shark in the Keurbooms River and a reminder that at this time of year sharks are known to feed inshore along the coastline and increased shark activity has been noticed along the Plettenberg Bay coastline.