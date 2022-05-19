Good rain forecast for Jeffreys Bay

The South African weather office is expecting good rainfall in Jeffreys Bay and in the catchment area today and tomorrow.

There is 100 % chance of rain above 8.5 mm each day (Thursday and Friday) and a very good chance of 20 mm on Thursday overnight.

A steep upper-air trough system will develop into a cut-off low pressure system over the north-western interior of the country by Friday, 20 May 2022.

Widespread rainfall can be expected over the southern and central parts of the country from Thursday onwards, with light snowfalls likely over the mountainous, high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape.

This will bring welcome relief to the dams and will push out day zero for Kouga residents but will not resolve the drought crises.

Kouga Municipality is in the process of installing sixty 5 000l water tanks across the region that will serve as water tap-off points when Day Zero becomes a reality.

Only a limited amount of water will be allowed per resident.

The different locations of the drop-off points will be communicated to residents over the course of the next week.