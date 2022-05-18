Telkom suffers countrywide fibre outage

Telkom customers experienced a massive fibre outage yesterday in various parts of South Africa.

Damage to a Fibre cable was detected on the Telkom network around 8:00 am on Tuesday, 17 May 2022.

The damage impacted mobile, LTE & Fibre customers on the Telkom network in Northern Gauteng, Limpopo, Rustenburg, and portions of Mpumalanga.

Customers on Telkom’s internet service experienced congestion on the Telkom network, while customers in Kwa Zulu Natal also reported that their internet services were disrupted.

Some customers in the Eastern Cape complained that their internet access had been down since the weekend, while Telkom clients in Gauteng also reported a massive outage.