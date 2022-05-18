fbpx

MATT MCGILLIVRAY TO COMPETE IN CORONA OPEN JBAY

Jeffreys Bay 18 May 2022

JBay local Matt McGillivray will be taking on the world’s best surfers at his home break of Supertubes when the Corona Open JBay comes to town from 12-21 July 2022.

McGillivray requalified for the 2023 Championship Tour after his impressive performance at the Margaret River Pro in Western Australia.

It was the final stop before the Mid-season Cut which saw the men’s field reduced to 22 and McGillivray nabbed the last available spot when he defeated Samuel Pupo (BRA) in the Quarterfinals.

Veteran competitor Owne Wright (AUS) missed the cut-off as a result and will focus his attention on the Challenger Series (CS) to requalify for the World Tour.

“It’s been really stressful coming into Margaret River. I thought I was going to have a better start to the year at these events. I really had to to put my head down and work hard,

I was struggling to get the results. Bells Beach was a shocker for me, so I tried to not think too much about it and take my mind off the results and focus on the process.

Everything came together and I can’t believe I made the cut and I’m going to surf in the Corona Open JBay!” said McGillivray.

Joining McGillivray, two-time Corona Open JBay winner Jordy Smith also made the cut and will be one of the favourites to win at Jeffreys Bay.

In the Women’s draw, Caroline Marks (USA) has been awarded the 2022 WSL season wildcard, which gives her entry into CT events following the Mid-season Cut and entry into the first half of the 2023 CT season

The men’s 2022 WSL season wildcard was awarded to Gabriel Medina (BRA), who is also a former winner of the Corona Open JBay.

Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) and Yago Dora (BRA) have been awarded the 2023 WSL season wildcards, which give entry to all competitions in the first half of the 2023 CT season.

As the WSL season wildcard for the remaining CT competitions following the cut, Marks’ points will be eligible for the WSL Final 5 rankings, where the Top 5 surfers on the men’s and women’s CT will compete in the Rip Curl WSL Finals to compete for the 2022 World Title.

The same rules will apply to Medina’s competition eligibility as the men’s 2022 WSL season wildcard.

Watch LIVE

Watch the Corona Open J-Bay LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com  from 12 – 21 July 2022.

