Jeffreys Bay Police seek assistance in case of murdered woman

The Jeffreys Bay Police are seeking assistance in tracing a murder suspect/s of a woman whose body was found inside a parked vehicle on the side of the road on R102 near Jeffreys Bay on 28 April 2022.

Police detectives have opened a murder case following the recovery of the body of 69-year-old Anna Magrieta Gouws inside a white Ford Bantam on R102 near Jeffreys Bay.

The deceased had a gunshot wound in the upper body and was declared dead at the scene. There was no firearm found at the scene.

Article continues below...

Anyone with information that could assist to shed light about this incident is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Jansen van Rensburg on 082 441 8160.