Covid cases double in Kouga

The number of Covid infections doubled in Kouga during April and reached a peak of 115 cases during the month.

In March the total number of cases was 54.

Jeffreys Bay is the town with the most active cases in Kouga and has 28 cases with the majority being reported in Jeffreys Bay central.

There are eight cases in Humansdorp and two active cases in St Francis Bay according to the Department of Health.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 2 650 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, representing a 21 % positivity rate.

The National Department of Health (NDoH) reported seven deaths and of these, five occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours.

This brings the total fatalities to 100,370 to date.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng Province (51%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 5%.

Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of new cases.