Kouga to run out of water by end of May

Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay will have no water by the end of May as the region is fast running out of potable water, with no significant rains projected for the next few months for the area.

“The average water consumption across the region remains over 17 000Ml per day – as opposed to the ideal 9 000Ml per day,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks. “Residents are not heeding the call to reduce water consumption at all.”

The combined level of the dams (Impofu Dam and Churchill Dam) that supply water to the region – Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis – totaled just more than 15% earlier this week.

“And just over 6% of it is usable,” said Hendricks.

“With the current forecast of no rain for the next four months and the above average water consumption rate, there will be no supply of water from the dams within the next 30 days.”

According to Hendricks, when the dams run dry, many local reservoirs will run empty and will need to be shutdown.

“We urge all businesses and residents to immediately reduce their consumption levels,” he said.

“It is of utmost importance that we drive down our water consumption levels in a bid to delay Day Zero.”