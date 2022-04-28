Property in St Francis Bay is booming

The number of residential property sales transactions in St Francis Bay surged to its highest level in a decade during 2021 – with no signs of the market demand for homes abating, says Richard Arderne, area principal for Pam Golding Properties.

According to Lightstone statistics, activity in the St Francis Bay housing market escalated last year (2021), with the highest number of freehold (173) and sectional title (55) units, sold in a decade.

Situated halfway between Gqeberha and Plettenberg Bay, an appealing three-bedroom home can be acquired for R2.3 million in a brand-new residential development, Homestead Views, so it’s not surprising that more people are making St Francis Bay, and the adjacent rustic fishing village of Cape St Francis, their permanent home.

Photo: Darren Peens