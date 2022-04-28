Geelbek Restaurant in West Coast National Park closed

SANParks has informed all visitors to West Coast National Park that the Geelbek Restaurant contract with the current operator, will expire on 30 April 2022.

SANParks is in the process of appointing an interim operator which will be operational by the end of June 2022.

The interim operator will run for 12 to 15 months until a new operator is appointed to allow for a smooth transition.

The interest of all parties involved is to ensure that tourism to the West Coast National Park and the broader West Coast Region continues without interruption.

“We would like to thank our visitors for their continuous support of the park and ask that you kindly be patient with us during this transition period,” said SANParks in a statement.