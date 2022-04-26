Veterans get Campaigns off to strong start at Margaret River Pro

The Margaret River Pro has commenced with the women’s Opening Round running in semi-clean three-to-four foot surf.

With the Mid-season Cut coming into effect after this event, some of surfing’s biggest names dug deep to avoid the dreaded Elimination Round.

Two veterans of the CT who are in desperate need of a big result here at Margaret River are Courtney Conlogue (USA) and Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) who are both right on the cut-line as competition commences.

With each of them having found the ultimate success at this event in previous years, they’ll both be looking to replicate those results in 2022 as they aim to save their spots on Tour.

Today, they both got off to the best possible start, each progressing into the Round of 16. Conlogue came second in her heat with Brisa Hennessy (CRI) whilst Fitzgibbons took a solid win over reigning World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW), who progressed in second place.

Aussie youngster Molly Picklum displayed her hunger to save her spot on Tour, claiming an impressive heat win over seven-time WSL Champion Gilmore and former Margaret River event winner Lakey Peterson (USA).

Picklum was on a roll, attacking the end section at Main Break, guaranteeing herself a spot in the Round of 16.

Margaret River Pro Women’s Opening Round 1 Results:

HEAT 1: Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 8.96 DEF. Courtney Conlogue (USA) 8.50, Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) 5.20

HEAT 2: Tyler Wright (AUS) 13.40 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 9.67, Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 7.80

HEAT 3: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 12.83 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 10.50, Mia McCarthy (AUS) 5.54

HEAT 4: Molly Picklum (AUS) 11.34 DEF. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 11.00, Lakey Peterson (USA) 8.73

HEAT 5: Johanne Defay (FRA) 9.30 DEF. India Robinson (AUS) 7.90, Luana Silva (HAW) 6.33

HEAT 6: Malia Manuel (HAW) 13.60 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 11.57, Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 8.87

Margaret River Pro Women’s Elimination Round 2 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Luana Silva (HAW) vs. Mia McCarthy (AUS)

HEAT 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Gabriela Bryan (HAW) vs. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

Margaret River Pro Men’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Callum Robson (AUS), Samuel Pupo (BRA), Imaikalani deVault (HAW)

HEAT 2: Barron Mamiya (HAW), Jackson Baker (AUS), Matthew McGillvray (ZAF)

HEAT 3: Kelly Slater (USA), Ezekiel Lau (HAW), Ryan Callinan (AUS)

HEAT 4: John John Florence (HAW), Lucca Mesinas (PER), Jacob Willcox (AUS)

HEAT 5: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Conner Coffin (USA), Ben Spence (AUS)

HEAT 6: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Owen Wright (AUS), Jack Thomas (AUS)

HEAT 7: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Jake Marshall (USA), Jadson Andre (BRA)

HEAT 8: Ethan Ewing (AUS), Nat Young (USA), Deivid Silva (BRA)

HEAT 9: Caio Ibelli (BRA), Connor O’Leary (AUS), Morgan Cibilic (AUS)

HEAT 10: Miguel Pupo (BRA), Kolohe Andino (USA), Joao Chianca (BRA)

HEAT 11: Seth Moniz (HAW), Jordy Smith (ZAF), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

HEAT 12: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Jack Robinson (AUS), Frederico Morais (PRT)

Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica surfs in Heat 1 of the Opening Round at the Margaret River Pro on April 25, 2022 at Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/World Surf League)